MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th May 2025

Coming out against war is not anti-nation

The Union Home Ministry has used a set of directives to States on conducting ‘civil defence’ mock drills right down to local communities amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Such an exercise involving the civilian population is normally conducted when there is an imminent threat of war. The prospect of war puts us in a certain mode of uncertainty about the future. The simulation of a war-like scenario is indicative of India bracing itself for a military conflict. It is no cause for worry if the drills are meant to be a cathartic experience. Beefing up civil defence preparedness in a vast country like ours presents huge logistical problems.

Nobody knows how a war will pan out, but everybody knows that it will exact a terrible cost in death and suffering. We dread to think what will happen if there really is an outbreak of war. A war will have tragic consequences. We are right in thinking that a war is dangerous and destructive. A war between two nuclear-armed neighbours can be described in one word as “annihilation”. In this day and age, a war does not produce a winner. It will be a lose, lose situation for both sides. If a militarily superior country scores or claims victory, it will be a pyrrhic victory. Coming out against war and for peace is not speaking against the nation. Alternatives to war should be tried. This is “not an era for war”. This is the moment of truth for the leaderships of India and Pakistan. Instead of being swayed by nationalist and religious sentiments, they must hold themselves back from fighting a war by some sense of self-preservation. They must handle the situation statesman-like and avert a war.

G. David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Civil defence mock drill is a good deterrent

Amid the high tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has announced a nationwide civil defence mock drill on May 7. The Ministry of Home Affairs under the leadership of Home Minister has instructed 244 districts to conduct the exercise, which will include blackout simulations, air raid sirens, evacuation drills, and public training sessions to prepare for war-like emergencies. The mock drill checks the preparedness how civilians and government systems respond during emergencies like war, missile attacks, or aerial strikes. The drills recreate real-life scenarios. The rehearsal of counterattack could definitely help and produces threat in the minds of the attacker.

Dimple Wadhawan, Kanpur Nagar

Hate culture needs to end

The image of Himanshi Narwal’s stoic figure became the haunting face of the Pahalgam terror attack. Himanshi Narwals husband was shot dead at a gun point by terrorist and it is said that he was questioned about his religion and shot dead. This incident was then projected as a newlywed Hindu woman has lost her husband by the hands of “Muslim attackers”, by the right wing giving a divisive communal narrative. Later, Himanshi voiced for peace and said that “we don’t want people going after Muslims and Kashmiris. We want peace and justice. People who have done wrong with him should be punished.” Soon after her comments she became from a symbol of grief to target of hate. Hatemongers trolled her with derogatory remarks about her personal life and friendship with Muslims.

It is matter of great shame that a grief stricken woman is being targeted for her ideological expressions. Targeting her on her personal life in such a manner is completely unacceptable. The trolls became so dirty that National Woman’s committee NCW intervened and warned the hatemongers. The terrorists killed her husband and these hate mongers trolls tried to assassinate her character. It is worrisome that PMO and the top BJP leaders are maintaining stoic silence on this issue. The Central Government should intervene and should take strict action on the hatemongers who are trolling vulgarly on the ‘brave lady’ Himanshi Narwal.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

Conduct comprehensive socio-economic survey

Deprivation in India is not only based on caste but also on economic, educational, gender, regional and social grounds. Reservations exist for SC, ST and OBC, but many truly deprived sections are still left behind. Some poor upper castes, Muslims and other minorities, nomads and landless people are deprived of proper representation.

The government has several schemes, but the benefits have been limited. A census based on caste alone is not enough. We need a comprehensive socio-economic survey (SES). Such a survey should also examine education, income, housing, employment and quality of life. The main argument is that policy should be based on real deprivation, not just caste, so that justice is provided to all.

Mohammad Asad, Mumbai