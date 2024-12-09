MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th December 2024

TG govt should focus on healthcare

Revanth Reddy’s proactive leadership as Telangana’s CM is commendable, particularly his focus on developmental initiatives such as establishing the Skill University and fostering technological collaborations. His resolve to address pollution and urban issues is praiseworthy, reflecting his commitment to inclusive growth. However, Telangana’s healthcare sector requires immediate attention. The state faces challenges such as inadequate rural healthcare infrastructure, shortage of medical professionals, and insufficient public health facilities. Prioritizing investments in healthcare, strengthening primary care, and promoting affordable medical services would significantly enhance the state’s well-being. We trust that Revanth’s dynamic governance will address these critical health concerns.

Sujal Sharma, Hyderabad

End of tyrannical regime in Syria

The fall of Bashar al-Assad was swift as it was stunning; it marked the culmination of a 14-year-old civil war. It was spontaneously celebrated in Syria, if the street scenes in Damasus and other cities were anything to go by. From their jubilation, it was apparent that the Syrians were breathing the fresh air of freedom. The toppling of Assad’s statues and tearing of his portraits and storming of the Presidential palace demonstrated the extent of people’s disaffection with his regime. The tyranny and repression he unleashed on the people to cling on to power and continue with his authoritarian ways obscured his allegiance to the pursuit of a secular ideology and Arab nationalism and his claimed fight against Israel as part of the “Axis of Resistance”.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Centre indifferent to Wayanad tragedy

It is reported that Tamil Nadu has been allocated RS 944 crore on the third day (Sunday) after the heavy rains, which claimed three lives. Meanwhile, even after 127 days after the Wayanad tragedy, Kerala has received zero assistance. Around 600 people lost their lives in the Wayanad disaster. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were also allocated funds after the floods. Is Kerala not part of India? Does enmity have no bounds? Show a little mercy towards Kerala and stop treating us with a miserly attitude. We are also Indians.

Padmanabha Suryanarayana, Kochi

Packaged drinking water carries risks

This refers to “Packaged drinking water is high risk food: FSSAI (Dec 4). It should have an expiry date and a low shelf life for several reasons: Even sealed water over a period can become a breeding ground for bacteria and other microorganisms. Certain types of plastic bottles can leach chemicals into the water, when exposed to sunlight. The taste of water can degrade making it less pleasant to drink. It ensures that the water remains safe and of high quality for consumers. It’s a crucial step in maintaining public health and trust in packaged drinking water.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Opposition should rethink its strategy

The opposition camp should learn right lessons from its narrative that has failed in recent Maharashtra Assembly elections and it has shown a decline from the levels it demonstrated during the Lok Sabha elections six months ago. For this, they themselves are responsible and the lesson thus from the fresh wave of polls is that its narrative has stopped working in its favour. and time has come for its stalwarts to have a rethink of its strategy and no purpose will be solved to create a ruckus in parliament.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

LoP has a right to visit Sambhal

You were right in your Bold Talk that Rahul Gandhi should have raised Sambhal issue in Parliament. But he was swift enough to meet the Sambhal violence victims, which should be appreciated. A major incident occurred in the country resulting in a loss of five lives because of hatred spread in the society. It is the responsibility of a public representative to meet the people. Rahul Gandhi is the LoP and the position gives him certain Constitutional rights which are different from others. What is the UP government trying to hide? It is a matter of great shame that in the world of largest democracy the LoP is not allowed to meet the victims of hate politics.

Zeeshan, Kazipet