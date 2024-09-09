MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th September 2024

India faced with challenges of ageing

This has reference to Bold Talk by Ramu Sarma, “NEEDS OF A FAST-AGEING NATION” (7-9-2024), which brought many issues relating to future of country, youth, education, elderly persons, politicians, etc, which are to be taken care of by the government for a better and prosperous India. Undoubtedly, old-age persons are not only a burden to children these days but also to the governments for providing several welfare schemes without any return from them. It is threatening that life span of old generation is increasing – thanks to new medical care. Old age homes are necessary for those whose children are in foreign countries but it is a sin to keep them away when children are in local areas.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

***

The social reality is penned by V Ramu Sarma on demographic catastrophe that awaits India, in terms of growing population and increasing number of senior citizens who are into their 70s and 80s, owing to improved and efficient health care facilities in the country. This will prove a repeat story for the progeny in their old age, too, which warrants an unconditional care of their aged parents on their part – which I believe most of the children are efficiently into, in the care of parents, along with the parents-in-law, spouses being single daughters for them. The problem gets compounded for those who are either single or are widowed, when children are hostile and less considerate to take care. The needy senior citizens should be given financial support by the government.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

***

Senior citizens are totally a neglected a lot, both by the government and their kids. They have become deadwood in their own house. Already health care in our country has become dearer. Aged people need medical attention in the fag-end of their lives due to ageing problem. It is costlier to get good medical treatment for the aged. I agree that in India, 40% of the elderly do not have proper financial security and about one-fifth have no income at all. So, youngsters treat elderly more as a burden and there have been increasing number of cases of abuse and lack of comprehensive safety nets. The government must give free treatment to senior citizens who are in distress. It must also double senior citizen pension and give pension to those who live in distress.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai.

***

Apropos ‘Needs of a fast ageing nation’, get rich before you get old is good advice not just for individuals but nations, too. But with India’s per capita income around 2,500 dollars and with a fast ageing population; it does not look as if we are anywhere near achieving the kind of growth that is needed to cater to an ageing population. Thanks to a million other problems India has not been able to make full use of its demographics and will soon have to face the reality of an ageing population. Inequality of income is at its sharpest during the present government as the top 1% gobbled up more than 22% of national wealth. The less said about the bottom of the pyramid the better. The best thing parents could and should do is stop spending everything they have on their children like weddings. Instead, they would be well-advised to keep the money for themselves in their old age and not depend on their children to look after them.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Run more Palle Velugu buses in TG

Mahalakshmi free bus scheme in Telangana has undoubtedly empowered women and made commuting more affordable and accessible for many. However, there are growing concerns about the practical difficulties this scheme has introduced, particularly in city buses and Palle Velugu buses. Due to the heavy influx of women passengers availing of the free bus rides, men are finding it increasingly difficult to find space in buses. I urge the Telangana government to take proactive steps to address this issue. The most effective solution would be to increase the number of city buses and Palle Velugu buses to meet the rising demand, especially during peak hours and heavy rains.

Thumma Sneha, Hyderabad

Let’s turn all festivities eco-friendly

In Hyderabad, the Khairatabad Ganesh Association has created a massive 70-foot statue of Lord Ganesh, crafted entirely from natural soil, making it an eco-friendly idol. This impressive structure is a great example of how we can celebrate festivals while caring for the environment. I hope this inspires everyone to adopt eco-friendly Ganesh idols, as it helps reduce water pollution. Ganesh Chaturthi is a special day for all, where people bring Ganesh idols into their homes and neighborhoods. Communities collect donations to purchase large Ganesh idols for public worship, allowing everyone to come together, offer prayers, and celebrate for a prosperous life.

Nittala Srinath, Hyderabad