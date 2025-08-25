Chamoli Infrastructure Hit: Water Projects and Electricity Affected

A total of 11 victims have been injured in flood-related incidents, and the IMD has issued red and orange warnings for a number of areas in Uttarakhand within the next 48 hours.

Just one day after a series of flooding and destruction swept through Tharali in the Chamoli district, hundreds of families are still displaced. Many have sought refuge in temporary refugee camps erected by authorities. Administrations in the district have provided meals and basic services However, the emotional hurt of losing their homes and in some cases, loved ones be much more difficult to recover.

One casualty has been identified: an 20-year-old woman died when debris smashed into her home. An elderly man has was reported missing, and thought to drowned. Officials say rescue and reconstruction operations are continuing in a battle plan and teams are working around the clock to remove debris, fix damaged infrastructure, and find suitable areas for relocation.

Families that suffered the loss of their homes or family members are receiving immediate financial assistance in the amount of Rs 5 lakh per person. Within the regions affected Chapda as well as Tharali regions 14 Uttarakhand water shortage, and work to repair them is in progress. Chamoli power supply disruption at several locations. 30 villages within Dewal remain without power, and 33 villages within the Tharali block remain in interruptions. Authorities anticipate that Chamoli electricity issue will be restored to every affected area by Sunday night.

The Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami went to Tharali the day before to review the situation. In Kulsari relief camp, Kulsari aid camp, Dhami spoke to people who had been affected, assured that they would receive full support from the government and handed out checks to families who suffered losses.

The CM directed officials to speed up rehabilitation efforts and make sure that aid is delivered to people quickly. "The state government stands firmly with the victims in this hour of Chamoli drinking water crisis," the CM said, while also directing departments to develop the long-term plans for those forced to live in squalor.