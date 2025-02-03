Delhi Declares Public Holiday for February 5 Assembly Elections

The Delhi government has declared a public holiday on Wednesday in all government offices, local and autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings in the region. This move aims to facilitate employees who are eligible voters to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Security has been ramped up across Delhi ahead of the elections, with over 150 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 30,000 police officers set to be deployed. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Devesh Chandra Srivastava, provided an update on the city’s election security, confirming that all measures are in place to ensure a smooth and secure polling process.

"Our forces are fully committed to safeguarding the integrity of the election process," Srivastava stated. "We have completed all necessary pre-poll arrangements to ensure free, fair, and peaceful voting."

In preparation, authorities have carried out extensive crackdowns on illicit activities, leading to record seizures of drugs, alcohol, and illegal cash. Over 3,000 polling stations have been marked as sensitive, with drones set to monitor some of these areas. Extra police forces, along with Quick Reaction Teams (QRT), will be stationed at these sensitive booths to prevent any disturbances.

A key security meeting was held in January with senior officials from several states, including Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. This session focused on strengthening border security, improving anti-terror operations, and sharing intelligence among local and regional law enforcement bodies.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora led the meeting, where officers discussed the deployment of over 150 paramilitary companies and special cyber units to ensure security during the elections. The coordinated efforts aim to counter any security threats while maintaining strict vigilance over the borders and other sensitive areas.

In the lead-up to the elections, Delhi Police reported more than 1,000 cases of violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) between January 7 and February 2. This includes illegal campaign activities and other breaches of election rules. Law enforcement agencies have also cracked down on the illegal trade of arms, drugs, and liquor, resulting in the confiscation of large quantities of contraband.

Police have arrested over 1,350 individuals for various offenses, including violations under the Excise Act and Arms Act. Authorities have also seized significant quantities of illicit goods, including over 108,000 liters of alcohol, 196.6 kg of drugs, and more than 1,200 banned injections. Additionally, cash and silver worth millions of rupees have been confiscated.

To further enhance the election process, Delhi Police have rolled out several public engagement initiatives. District police chiefs, including DCP Sachin Sharma of the Outer District, have encouraged residents to vote and helped set up police selfie points to increase voter awareness. Sharma emphasized the importance of ensuring a peaceful voting experience, with law enforcement teams actively monitoring polling areas.

Patrolling efforts have been intensified across districts, with daily foot and flag marches conducted at sensitive locations. DCP Surendra Choudhary of the Southwest District and DCP Ravi Kumar Singh of the Southeast District highlighted their district’s ongoing security operations.