Cricmax Connect Showcases Cricket Development Vision to U.S. Senator Cory Booker

India/ USA | 1st August — In a unique convergence of sport, culture, and shared vision, Cricmax Connect, the community-driven cricket movement founded by Indian entrepreneurs in the U.S., marked a symbolic milestone by engaging with U.S. Senator Cory Booker at a private gathering in New Jersey.

The interaction, led by Cricmax Connect founder Vinay Bhimjiani, was part of a high-profile gathering bringing together influential voices from U.S. politics and South Asian-led innovation. While the evening primarily supported Senator Booker’s leadership initiatives, it sparked a spirited exchange on the evolving role of cricket in American life, especially within the growing Indian diaspora and the next generation of multicultural youth.

A key highlight from the event was Senator Booker receiving a custom Cricmax jersey with the number “25:05”, a tribute to his historic 25-hour, 5-minute Senate floor speech, a gesture honouring his endurance, advocacy, and progressive leadership. The Senator also signed a cricket bat and engaged in a discussion about cricket’s rising popularity in New Jersey, home to a thriving South Asian community.

“Cricket is more than a sport; it’s a cultural heartbeat for millions,” said Vinay Bhimjiani, Founder & CEO of Cricmax Connect. “For us at Cricmax Connect, it's about using cricket as a bridge to create inclusive spaces for youth, celebrate diaspora identity, and reimagine how the sport can thrive in America. Meeting with Senator Booker, a leader who embodies inclusion and resilience, is a powerful signal that the American narrative is ready to embrace cricket in a bigger way. We hope this conversation becomes a stepping stone for deeper collaborations, especially in community development and education through sport.”

The Cricmax Connect team shared their vision to expand cricket chapters across New Jersey, modeled on their successful community format in New Jersey and Los Angeles. The interaction signals the beginning of broader conversations around sport as soft power, with cricket offering a new lens for cross-cultural dialogue between India and the U.S.

This engagement marks a step forward in positioning cricket as a meaningful soft power and community-building tool in America, with Indian-origin entrepreneurs leading the charge.