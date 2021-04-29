2 Bengaluru city school students raise funds to distribute 200 oximeters to poor

Bengaluru: Recognizing the indispensable need for finger-tip pulse oximeters amid the second wave of coronavirus, two grade 10 students of Greenwood High International School, Sneha Raghavan and Shloka Ashok, undertook an initiative to provide 200 oximeters to the underprivileged families.

In a matter of just 24 hours, these students were able to raise Rs 2 lakh and are now working towards distributing oximeters through an NGO, Sampark, which works with some of the most vulnerable groups in slums in Bengaluru and among rural women in villages across Koppal.

Shloka Ashok said, "Being in the midst of a global pandemic, I have realized that it is extremely important to take a step and give back to society. I am extremely thankful to Anupama Parekh who gave us an opportunity to be a part of this noble project. As my exams have been postponed, I am looking forward to being a part of many more such initiatives and help those who are in dire need of help. At Greenwood High International School, we are given such platforms where we get a greater understanding of social welfare programs and initiatives. I hope that many more students will come forward to serve the society to the best of their capacity."

Sharing her views, Sneha Raghavan, another student of Greenwood High International School, said, "It is extremely motivating to see such an overwhelming response to our initiative. We had never thought that our initiative would get such immense support and response. We are extremely grateful to all the donors who participated and contributed to our fundraiser.

This has certainly encouraged me to undertake more such social cause initiatives in the near future. This initiative has taught me how your one single act of random kindness can have a huge impact on someone's life." Lauding the efforts of the students, Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High International School, said, "We believe that only by active collaboration between all the members of the society, we will be able to overcome the impact of this pandemic. We always encourage social pursuits at our school and we are glad that students are taking a leaf out of the school's vision.

We would like to encourage more number of students to undertake such initiatives that can benefit the society as a whole during such testing times. We strongly believe that sometimes small steps undertaken by each individual can lead to a greater good."