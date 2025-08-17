2,200 menstrual cups distributed in Mandya: Minister

Bengaluru: Nearly 2,200 menstrual cups have been distributed in Mandya under ‘Sakhi Suraksha’ scheme, Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge said on Saturday. Taking to the social media platform X, Kharge said, Sakhi Suraksha is a significant step towards upholding women’s dignity.

“Using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, a step has been taken to distribute menstrual cups to rural women to raise awareness about menstrual cup usage,” he added.

According to him, these reusable menstrual cups can be used for long-term. “These cups can also help prevent environmental damage,” he added. The project is in its first phase in Mandya, he said.“In the first phase, they were distributed to Asha workers. The Asha workers will visit households to provide information about the menstrual cups,” he added. Kharge said, in the coming days, the cups will be distributed to Anganwadi workers and helpers, female school staff, women members of the Gram Panchayat, and staff of women’s cooperative societies. “Menstruation is not impure, nor is it a cause for embarrassment. Menstruation is a speciality of nature,” said Kharge.