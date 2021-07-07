46 heritage spots of Kempegowda era to be developed at a cost of 223 cr

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S.Yeddyurappa on Tuesday directed that forty six heritage places belonging to the Kempegowda era which have been identified in three circuits must be developed keeping tourism development in view.

The CM chaired the review meeting of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Development Board, on Tuesday in which it was later announced that a conceptual plan report has been prepared to develop historical places in Bengaluru urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagar, Chikballapur and Tumakur districts.

Speaking to Media persons, Chief Minister B.S.Yeddyurappa says "A plan has been prepared to develop Magadi circuit at a cost of Rs. 132 crore, 47 crore for Bengaluru circuit and Rs. 44 crore for Nandi circuit. Work on Kempegowda's 108 feet bronze statue at a cost of Rs.64 crore near Bengaluru International Airport is under progress. A theme park around the statue is in the planning stage."

According to the reports, a land acquisition process to develop the Samadhi of Kempegowda in Kempapura village, Ramanagara district is in the final phase. Concept plan is under progress. The plan will be implemented at a cost of 32 crore. It is said that CM has also instructed officials to systematically plan the rehabilitation, road development and other basic infrastructure works for the benefit of 46 families which will lose land due to the project.

"It was decided to bring out a book and make a short film based on the life of Kempegowda. Now, CM also directed to prepare a plan to develop forts, lakes and heritage places belonging to Kempegowda's period into tourist spots in collaboration with Tourism, Minor Irrigation, BBMP, PWD, Forest and other departments" says a senior official form tourism department.

Dr. Ashwathnarayan, DCM, D.K.Suresh kumar, MP, Manjunath, Magadi MLA, members of the Authority, Rakesh Singh, ACS, UDD department and other officials were present in the meeting