A cultural milestone goes digital-first with YouTube

Bengaluru: The Indian Express Group is proud to unveil a bold reimagining of Screen Awards 2025 on YouTube, one of India’s most iconic celebrations, of cinema and storytelling.

This is not just another awards show. Screen Awards 2025 represents a powerful blend of editorial credibility, cultural legacy, and digital reach. Backed by the Indian Express Group’s journalism-first ethos, the awards are defined by integrity and merit. Winners are chosen by the Screen Academy — an independent, not-for-profit body of acclaimed filmmakers, artists, and cultural voices committed to recognising true excellence.

Anant Goenka, Executive Director of the Indian Express Group said that “Indian cinema deserves a stage that celebrates creativity beyond collections. Our storytellers carry 1.4 billion dreams — rooted in tradition and racing toward an exciting future. This award will honour that spirit and spotlight India’s boldest, most original voices. We’re thrilled YouTube shares our enthusiasm for this endeavour.”

Taking a digital-first approach to content and format, the Screen Awards will stream on YouTube offering open access to global audiences.

For the first time ever, Bollywood’s biggest stars will share the spotlight with YouTube’s most influential creators, who will be woven into every leg of this three-month-long festival — from red carpet and behind-the-scenes content to creator-led storytelling and fan engagement.