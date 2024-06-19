A new chapter in my political career will start from Kengal Hanuman temple: DCM D K Shivakumar

Channapatna: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said that he would be starting a new chapter in his political career from Channapatna.

Addressing the public at the Hanuman temple in Kengal near here, he said, "A significant change in my political career happened from Channapatna. I have come to Anjaneya temple in Kengal to start a new chapter in my political career."

"Service is the hallmark of Anjaneya and I have come back to serve you once again. I became a minister at a young age due to your blessings. I need the blessings of the people of Channapatna once again. The people of Channapatna should use the opportunity for development in the constituency cutting across party lines," he urged.

Election results a lesson for me

"The people of the constituency have made me understand my flaws with the defeat of my brother D K Suresh. I have understood that and I am going to rectify them without blaming anyone for this," he added.

By-poll candidate soon

"I am in a good position in the government and I have prepared a plan to develop Channapatna. I have got another opportunity to repay the debt I owe you. We will soon announce a candidate for Channapatna by-polls," he said.

"A part of Channapatna was part of my erstwhile constituency of Sathanur. I had to contest from another constituency due to delimitation. This is a constituency of intelligent voters. Congress party got only 16,000 votes in the previous Assembly elections, but we can't question people's verdict. I may be the DCM and KPCC President, but I am the son of Channapatna.

Will make Channapatna golden land

"I had given an allocation of Rs 1000 crores for Ramanagar district. Everyone from around Bengaluru including Channapatna belong to Bengaluru. The area around Bengaluru would be renamed soon and I will share the information soon. I will seek the blessings of 15 temples in Channapatna. It is my pledge to make Channapatna a golden land."