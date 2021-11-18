ACB files FIR against 3 for bribing conman Yuvaraj Swamy

Bengaluru: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed an FIR against three persons over the allegations of giving bribe to notorious conman Yuvaraj Swamy alias Swamy for high profile posts in the government.



A case has been registered against Sudheendra Reddy, a resident of HSR, for allegedly giving Rs 1 crore as bribe for getting Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) chairman post.

Similarly, the ACB has filed a case against Rajajinagar resident Dr G Narasimhaswamy, over giving bribe of Rs 30 lakh to get the post of Assistant Executive Engineer in BBMP. Another person Govindaya, a resident of Kaval Nagar, who allegedly paid Rs 30 lakh to Yuvaraj Swamy for a post in the Karnataka Milk Producers Council (KMF) for his son in law, has also been booked.

A complaint has been lodged against the three with Jnanabharathi, Annapoorneshwari Nagar and cyber crime police stations alleging that Yuvaraj Swamy had received bribes. The police had investigated the case and filed charge sheet against Yuvaraj Swamy.

The chairman of the Janaasikara Sangharsha Parishath, Adarsh R Iyer, has obtained the documents relating to these cases. Iyer complained to the ACB on October 8. He sought to file a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the trio. On November 8, three separate FIRs were filed.

Also, a complaint was given to ACB against High Court Judge BS Indrakala and BJP and RSS leader Vinit Kumar MC for allegedly bribing Yuvaraj Swamy. No action has been taken against them, Adarsh Iyer said.

Yuvaraj Swamy, 52, is a former seer of the Banjara community, who posed as a political fixer and claimed to be close to several BJP leaders in Delhi and a member of a right-wing organisation. Yuvaraj has been accused of cheating people of crores of rupees by promising them coveted posts in the government and on boards and corporations through his political connections.