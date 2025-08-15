Alliance PU College Celebrates India’s 79th Independence Day

Bengaluru: Independence Day, celebrated on 15th August each year, marks the historic occasion when India gained freedom in 1947. It is a day of immense pride for every Indian, honoring the sacrifices of the great leaders and freedom fighters who dedicated their lives to the cause of the nation’s independence. The celebration serves as a reminder of these heroes, pays tribute to our motherland, inspires patriotism, and reinforces the values of unity, integrity, and national pride among students and faculty.

Alliance PU College celebrated the 79th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and reverence. To commemorate the sovereignty of our nation, Mr. Sridhar B.R., District Governor of the Rotary Club, Bangalore South End, ceremoniously hoisted the National Flag. In his inspiring address, the chief guest recalled India’s long and determined struggle for freedom, from the Revolt of 1857 to the ultimate victory in 1947. He urged students to recognize their own strengths and weaknesses, build self-confidence, and develop strong communication skills for their personal and national growth.

The celebrations featured patriotic songs, energetic dance performances, and slogan recitations by the students. Prizes were awarded by the Chief Guest, in the presence of Dr. B.H.S. Thimmappa, Principal of Alliance PU College, and other members of the College to the winners of various quiz competitions held at the college, recognizing their efforts and talent. The spirited participation of students reflected their eagerness to engage in national events and their deep sense of pride in the country.

The program concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks, followed by the singing of the National Anthem, leaving everyone inspired and united in their love for the nation.