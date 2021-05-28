Ambulance driver dumps body on road, held

Bengaluru: An ambulance driver in Bengaluru was arrested by police for dumping the body of a Covid-19 victim outside a crematorium for not being paid for the trip by the relatives. The driver was arrested and the two ambulances he was operating were seized.



According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) C K Baba, "the accused demanded Rs 18,000 as the fee for transporting the body from Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Jayanagar to Chira Shanti Dham Electric Crematorium in Hebbal in Bengaluru. According to the DCP, the accused, identified as Sharath Gowda, was sent to judicial custody. "Such inhumane acts shall not be accepted. The accused had tried to get an exorbitant charge from the family of the deceased. His action of leaving the body and the attendants outside the crematorium shows his callous attitude. An FIR (first information report) has been filed based on a complaint given by the deceased's kin at the Amruthahalli police station."

The DCP said that the fee for private ambulance services in Bengaluru has been capped at Rs 1,500 for the first 10 km and Rs 120 for every additional kilometre, while government last rites services are free. As per this rule, the cost of the ambulance should not have been more than around Rs 1600. However, the driver demanded Rs 18,000.

When the family refused to pay, the driver abandoned the body with the attendants on the road outside the Hebbal crematorium and left. Since the relatives standing with the body did not have the details of the ambulance and since it was late night, officials say the attendant had to wait with the body on the road throughut the night. Based on this, a case has been booked under relevant sections of the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Recently, the Karnataka government had officially notified a cap on rates allowed to be charged for ambulance services in the State.

As per an official order issued by the Transport Department, ambulances can charge Rs 1500 up to 10 kilometres and Rs 12 for each subsequent kilometre, with a waiting charge of Rs 200 per hour to transport Covid patients.

For ambulances with basic life support (BLS) facilities, the maximum charge is fixed at Rs 2,000 for 10 kilometres while Rs 12 can be charged for every kilometre thereafter.

The waiting charge for BLS ambulances is fixed at Rs 250 per hour. "The maximum rates include oxygen, ambulance equipment, PPE kit, gloves, mask, shield, sanitisation, driver, and emergency medical technician," the orderreads.

Meanwhile, an officer at Amruthahalli police station added that the investigation was underway to apprehend more people linked to the particular incident and other similar issues. "We have been directed to take strict legal action based on such complaints," an officer added.