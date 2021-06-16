Ambulance driver puts duty above personal grief

Mysuru: An ambulance driver showed utmost fortitude and commitment to duty even in times of heart-breaking news about his two-year-old son's death.

Instead of rushing home to be with his grieving wife and relatives, Mubarak who was taking a patient to Chamarajanagar from Mysuru on Monday night, did not think of taking leave. Only after dropping the patient at his destination, did Mubarak take leave to go back home to perform the last rites of his toddler son who died of burns.

His son succumbed to burns caused by boiling water after undergoing treatment for four days in a hospital. Mubarak, a resident of Siddiq Nagar, here performed the last rites of the child on Tuesday. The driver's duty-mindedness amid bereavement has earned him praise from many people.