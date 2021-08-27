Anti-cattle slaughter Act snatched nutritious food from poor: Activists

Bengaluru: The first legislature session since Basavaraj Bommai took over as Chief Minister from B S Yediyurappa, is facing heat from activists of 'Food Our Right', farmers and progressive organizations to repeal the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act which was passed in February 2021.

Organisations of Dalits, minorities, farmers, and nutrition experts came down heavily on the law and argued that it had adversely impacted food rights, nutrition, and livelihoods in an already stressed situation due to the pandemic in the State. "The ban on cow slaughter has in effect snatched away the food from the people belonging to scheduled castes, tribals, Muslims and other minority communities. During the lockdown, schools were closed. This deprived the children of nutritious food that came through mid-day meal scheme. At this time, the government made sure that nutritious food that was available at a reasonable rate was snatched from the poor. Scientifically also such a measure is wrong" the organization representatives told The Hans India.

It is also claimed that beef is a nutritious food that plays a major role in driving away anaemia. They added that it meets protein shortage as it has vitamin A, B complex and zinc. The members of the organizations felt that minority community people are being targeted, and the cow slaughter ban Act makes people of these communities physically weak and financially feeble.

Under the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, 2020, individuals involved in the illegal sale of cattle meat or slaughtering of cows can either face a jail term up to seven years and (or) have to pay a fine up to Rs 10 lakh.

A recent report claims that the State has registered 58 cases, including 29 FIRs, under the controversial Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, 2020, since February 2021. The cases, which were filed for the sale and marketing of beef to illegal transportation of cattle, were filed across 30 districts in the State. FIRs were registered in 14 districts. Dakshina Kannada accounts for the maximum FIRs (8) followed by Mysuru (7).