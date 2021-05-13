BBMP chief tells Indira Canteen staff to maintain quality of food

Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday visited Dasappa Hospital near Town Hall in BBMP limits and reviewed the ongoing vaccination programme. He also visited Indira kitchens in Chickpet and Dharmarayaswamy wards to check the quality of food being prepared for free distribution to the poor, street vendors and migrant workers.

The chief commissioner said that about 40,000 vaccines are available at Dasappa Hospital vaccine storage centre and the Primary Health Centre.

Speaking to media persons after the inspection, he said that as there is a shortage of vaccine, vaccination is being done to those in need. Priority is being given to those who need the second dose and to those above 45 years of age. Those between 18 and 45 of age will get their turn once there is an adequate supply of vaccine.

Stating that there is an adequate vaccine storage facility in the city, he said due to low supply, the vaccine is distributed according to the availability. He advised citizens to register on the CoWin portal and visit the vaccine centres only on the appointed day . "This will prevent a large number of gatherings at the vaccination centres. The State needs three crore vaccines and the demand for the same has been submitted according to the city's population," he explained.

Reiterating that there is no shortage of testing kits and laboratories in the city, he said he has issued a directive to officials to conduct tests on people with symptoms and their primary contacts.

Indira Canteens in BBMP limits are serving free food 3 times a day (breakfast, lunch and dinner) to poor people, migrants and workers. He instructed the staff to maintain food quality and follow Covid protocols and keep the kitchen and canteen clean.

Food packets will be distributed freely until the end of lockdown. There are 15 Indira Canteen kitchens in the city and the food prepared there will be taken to Indira Canteens for distribution.

According to Gupta, BBMP aims to distribute three lakh packets per day (one lakh each for breakfast, lunch and dinner).

Joint Commissioner (Finance) Venkatesh, Chief Health Officer Dr Vijendra and other officials accompanied Gupta.