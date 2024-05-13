BBMP deploys 39 teams to clear fallen tree, branches

Bengaluru: With rains lashing the city for the last few days, incidents of trees and tree branches falling are causing a lot of problems for citizens and motorists. In this regard, the corporation’s forest department has deployed tree felling teams and they are actively working to clear the fallen trees, tree branches within the time limit.

As soon as the complaints of falling trees, tree branches are received in the control rooms of the of BBMP, those complaints will be reported to the concerned officials of the respective zones. After that, the authorities send the tree felling teams to the place fallen trees and allow smooth movement of citizens and vehicles.

There are 28 assembly constituencies under the corporation and 28 tree felling teams are working for each assembly constituency. Besides this, 11 additional teams have been deployed to clear the trees urgently. Each team consists of seven workers and one supervisor. There will be other equipment needed to clear the trees, including saws, loppers, lances, ropes. Besides, arrangements have been made for vehicles to transport the felled timber.

In order to clear the fallen trees during the rainy season, 5 bike teams have been deployed this time as an innovation.

Accordingly, the bike teams will take the branch cutting machine to the places where the trees have fallen on the road or need to be removed urgently.

During the rainy season, if huge trees fall down, the forest department of the corporation has deployed 2 cranes and 2 JCBs to clear them quickly. Also, 8 tractors have been assigned to transport it.

For disposal of logs, twigs and branches after felling of fallen trees, there are 8 dumping yards in each zone, one for each zone and additionally 6 temporary dumping yards have been identified. Logs/twigs/cobs are disposed of at these places.

Rain has already started in the city and from May 6 till date 10, 271 trees and 483 twigs/branches have fallen. The tree felling teams are actively working and as soon as complaints are received from the citizens.