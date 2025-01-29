BEL bags fresh batch of orders worth Rs. 531 crore

Bengaluru: Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has secured additional orders worth Rs 531 crore over the last two weeks, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Major orders include advanced Composite Communication System for ship, Communication equipment, Medical Electronics, Electro Optics, Active Radar Homing Head for missiles, Class Room Jammers, Spares, Services, etc.

With this fresh batch of orders, BEL has now accumulated orders totalling Rs 10,893 crore in the current financial year. BEL had also announced additional orders worth Rs 973 crore since the last disclosure on December 23 at the fag end of this year, the Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking said on Monday.

Major orders include Platform Screen Doors for Metro Rail, Radars, Communication equipment, Jammers, Seekers, Upgraded Submarine Sonar, Upgraded Satcom Terminals, test stations, spares and services. These orders had taken the BEL order book to Rs 9,801 crore for the current financial year. BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology conglomerate which designs, manufactures and supplies products and systems in a wide variety of fields including radars, missile systems, military communications, naval systems, electronic warfare & avionics systems, electro optics, tank electronics & gun system upgrades, and electronic fuzes in the defence segment. As on September 31, 2024, the Government of India held 51.14 per cent stake in the company.

BEL reported a net profit of Rs 1,091.27 crore for the second quarter of FY25, recording a growth of 34.4 per cent from Rs 812.34 crore, in the year-ago period. BEL revenue in Q2FY25 increased 14.8 per cent to Rs 4,583.41 crore from Rs 3,993.32 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Indian defence equipment manufacturers have been bagging more orders with the Government’s policy of boosting defence production as part of the drive towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This is increasingly reflected in the rising order books of these companies.