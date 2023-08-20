Beneficiaries of Devaraja Urs's programmes should always stand for social justice: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appealed that the beneficiaries of Devaraja Urs' s programmes and their children should always stand for social justice.

He was speaking at the 108th birth anniversary of former Chief minister Devaraj Urs and D Devaraja Urs award ceremony which was held at the banquet hall of the Vidhana Soudha, on Sunday. CM Siddaramaiah said The land of Karnataka has a history of revolutionary implementation of social justice. From Basavanna to Krishnaraja and Devaraja Urs, our nation has a history of providing social justice.

The aspiration that power and wealth should not be in the hands of a few has been rooted in this land since the time of Basavanna. Devaraja Urs implemented and Kagodu Thimmappa fought that the tiller should be the owner of the land. The beneficiaries of the Kagodu and Geni movement and the young men and women of the present generation should understand all this. He said that they should stand for social justice.





Although there was provision for reservation in the constitution, it was not implemented. Devaraja Urs, as Chief Minister showed courage to implement the Havanur report. While doing so, he took all the caste and communities into confidence. He explained that by this reservation which was a constitutional right was implemented in Karnataka.



Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Shivraj S Thangadagi, Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, MLA Gopalakrishna Belur, Nagaraja Yadav, Backward Classes Commission Chairman Jayaprakash Hegde were present.





Former Minister Kagodu Thimmappa was conferred and honoured with the D.Devaraja Urs Award.



The value of Urs Award has increased by Kagodu Thimmappa

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the value of the award has increased as Samajwadi movement and Geni activist Kagodu Thimmappa has been awarded with the Devaraj Urs Award.

I am very happy that Kagodu Thimmappa has been selected for the Urs Award during my tenure as Chief Minister. He appreciated that Kagodu Thimmappa raised many young leaders under his guidance.







