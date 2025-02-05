Live
Just In
Bengaluru-based Prayoga Institute Invites Applications for 4th Edition of Anveshana Research Program
Bengaluru-based Prayoga invites applications for the 4th edition of Anveshana, offering students hands-on research in science and opportunities for international publications.
Prayoga, a Bengaluru-based research institute recognized by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India, has opened applications for the fourth edition of its flagship research program, Anveshana.
Anveshana invites students from classes 9 to 12 to engage in cutting-edge scientific research across fields like Green Chemistry, Advanced Materials, Earth Sciences, and Agriculture Sciences. Under the guidance of senior researchers, participants will work on impactful projects designed to address pressing global challenges.
Vallish Herur, Managing Trustee of Prayoga, explained that the program aims to inspire young minds by offering hands-on research experiences. "Anveshana provides an opportunity to nurture innovation and foster a passion for research in students across the country," he added.
Since its inception, the program has completed 20 research projects, involving 60 students. Participants benefit from state-of-the-art facilities and the mentorship of experienced scientists.
Anveshana also offers students the chance to publish their research in prestigious international journals, enhancing their academic and professional journeys. To date, the program has resulted in eight international publications, including those associated with Harvard University and Oxford University Press.
Interested schools and students can apply online at www.prayoga.org.in/anveshana.
For more details, please visit the official website or contact the organizing team at Prayoga.