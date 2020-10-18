Bengaluru: BMRCL opens bids for Anjanapura depot

Bengaluru: The bids for the much delayed Yelachenahalli – Anjanapura (Green Line) project of the Bengaluru Metro, which missed 2018 and November 1, 2020 deadlines, were opened on Saturday Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation LTD (BMRCL). The project is part of the 73.92- km Bangalore Metro Phase 2.

BMRCL has sought 1.83 acres of U.M. Kaval forest for an entry (elevated line) for the project. The depot, which is coming up at a cost of Rs 90 crore on 5.3 acres of private land, will provide a stable facility for their phase II extension from Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura.

The location of the depot has been mired in controversy as BMRCL had first proposed to set it up on forestland, and later identified an area which was seen as home to elephants. Building a depot close to NICE Road on private land is a suitable compromise

"The depot location is close to Anjanapura Terminal Station as well as to the main road and will reduce the "dead run" (distance to be travelled by coaches before the first operational station). While the plan is cost effective, it will require a portion of UM Kaval forests for construction of an approach road.

Now the corporation has invited bids for this depot, with this for Phase 2 – now just one tender notice will be pending for the Purple Line's Challaghatta Depot and Inter Modal Integration Hub (IMIH)" BMRCL senior official told Hans India.

The 24.20 km Green Line connecting Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli is currently being extended in either direction by 3.77 km to Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (under construction) and by 6.29 km to Anjanapura (testing just concluded), and this depot will enhance train operations.

The Yelachenahalli – Anjanapura line will have five stops at Anjanapura Road Cross, Krishnaleela Park (ISKON), Vajarahalli, Talaghattapura and Anjanapura Township.

The sources from Corporation said this new depot lies just south of NICE Road, possibly at the Devika Rani Roerich Estate, and was granted Stage 2 clearance on June 4 by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

According to the reports, the final contract for the Pink Line's Kothanur Depot has been awarded to ISGEC Heavy Engineering for Rs 150.83 crore and Purple Line's Kadugodi Depot has been bagged by Vascon Engineers for Rs 159.89 crore.

As per the BMRCL plan, five train maintenance depots, with stabling lines and inspection bay, are planned at Whitefield (on the eastern side of the Purple Line), Anjanapura on the western side of Kanakapura Road (the southern end of the Green Line), Hebbagodi (RV Road-Bommasandra line), Kothanur (Gottigere-Nagawara line) and Challaghatta in Kengeri (the western side of the Purple Line.