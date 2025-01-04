Live
Just In
Bengaluru Metro Considering Fare Hike, New Yellow Line Set to Launch
Bengaluru Metro is planning a fare increase after BMTC's 15% hike. A 20% fare rise is recommended by the Fare Fixation Committee. Additionally, the new Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra will start on January 6, improving travel options in the city.
Bengaluru: Bengaluru Metro may increase its ticket prices soon. The Metro is a fast and easy way to travel in the city and helps reduce traffic. Recently, BMTC, another transport system in the city, increased its fares by 15%. Now, Bengaluru Metro is thinking about increasing its fares too.
The government made a group called the Fare Fixation Committee to check if the ticket price needs to go up. The group suggested raising the price by 20%. The final decision will be made on January 17 by the BMRCL Board.
The committee, led by a retired judge, said the price hasn’t been increased for more than seven years, and prices for many things have gone up since then. The last fare hike was in 2017, and the price to ride the Metro was between Rs 10 and Rs 60.
Also, the new Yellow Line of Bengaluru Metro, which connects RV Road to Bommasandra, will start on January 6. This will make traveling even easier.