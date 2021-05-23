Bengaluru: TVS Motors, Xylem donate oxygen concentrators to BBMP

Bengaluru: TVS Motors on Saturday came forward to donate 20 oxygen concentrators of 10 litres each to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for its use in different centers. Along with them, Xylem (XYL), a leading water technology company committed to donate 35 oxygen concentrators to the BBMP on Saturday.

"The second wave of Covid -19 is sweeping through India and in these uncertain times it becomes critical to take all precautionary measures to protect our communities against the virus.

Xylem values the efforts by BBMP and the government of Karnataka in addressing this crisis, including the massive vaccination drive which will help in bringing the pandemic under control," said Nitin Bhate, Managing Director, Xylem Water Solutions India Private Limited.

Bhate said, "Xylem would like to extend its help by joining hands with BBMP and government of Karnataka, and donate 35 units of oxygen concentrators which could be used to fighting Covid-19.

We are confident that together with little efforts from everybody, we will be able to get the better of this pandemic and emerge with a renewed sense of empathy, hope and strength."

The BBMP Chief Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta said that these concentrators will be used in triaging centers and in CCCs managed by BBMP to ensure timely oxygen support to the patients.