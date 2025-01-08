Bengaluru's AI Traffic Lights to Get Countdown Timers for Smoother Traffic Flow

Bengaluru traffic police are working to improve AI-powered traffic signals by adding a 5-second countdown timer before the light turns green. Currently, these signals, which adjust based on traffic density, catch commuters off guard because they change suddenly without warning.

In Bengaluru, AI-powered traffic lights change based on how much traffic is on the road. Unlike regular traffic lights that show a countdown before turning red or green, these AI lights can suddenly switch from red to green, which can confuse drivers.

To solve this, M N Anucheth, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said that a countdown timer will be added to help drivers know when the light is about to turn green.

Some drivers are worried, though, because the lights change quickly, and the amber (yellow) light doesn’t last long enough, making it hard to cross the junction in time.

Right now, 100 junctions in Bengaluru have these AI-powered traffic lights. By March, 65 more will be added, and the plan is to have 300 junctions with these lights in the next stage.