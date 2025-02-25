Bengaluru’s First Mata Vaishnodevi Temple and Sanatana Dharma Yatra Inaugurated at Shivoham Shiva Temple

Bengaluru: Shivoham Shiva Temple, one of Bengaluru’s most revered spiritual landmarks, renowned for its iconic 65-ft Shiva idol, has unveiled the city’s first Mata Vaishno Devi Temple and Sanatana Dharma Yatra, a day before this Maha Shivratri. This monumental event marks a significant milestone in the temple’s journey, offering devotees a unique spiritual experience in the heart of the city.

The unveiling of the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple and Sanatana Dharma Yatra at Shivoham Shiva Temple signifies a transformative chapter in Bengaluru’s spiritual landscape. This Maha Shivratri promises to be a deeply enriching experience for all those seeking divine blessings and enlightenment.

Devotees are encouraged to participate in this grand celebration and be part of a historic moment that will resonate for years to come.

As part of this momentous occasion, the Sanatana Dharma Vaishno Devi Yatra will be inaugurated—a near-identical shrine of the original Mata Vaishno Devi Mandir, meticulously designed to recreate the challenging pilgrimage experience of trekking through hills and caves. This immersive journey will allow devotees to experience the essence of the Vaishno Devi Yatra without leaving Bengaluru. The Sanatana Dharma Yatra, symbolizing eternal and infinite faith, invites seekers to embark on a spiritual awakening through an ancient way of life.

Adding to the spiritual fervor, AiR – Atman in Ravi, the visionary founder of Shivoham Shiva Temple, will also launch his new book, Moksha Through Sanatana Dharma, offering profound insights into attaining liberation through the principles of Sanatana Dharma.

Maha Shivratri, the sacred Hindu festival that commemorates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, will be celebrated with unmatched grandeur at Shivoham Shiva Temple, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru.

A Divine Celebration Led by AiR – Atman in Ravi has been meticulously curated to provide devotees with an enriching spiritual experience. Reflecting on the significance of the festival, he stated, “Maha Shivratri is an auspicious time for deep spiritual awakening. This year’s theme focuses on enlightenment through Sanatana Dharma by embarking on the Sanatana Dharma Yatra—an ancient, beginningless, and endless faith. With the blessings of the Divine, we are also inaugurating the Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra, where devotees will experience the true essence of trekking through the challenging terrains of Trikuta Mountain and passing through caves to finally reach the Devi in the form of Pinda and receive her blessings. On this Maha Shivratri, devotees will receive the blessings of both Lord Shiva and Shakti at Shivoham Shiva Temple.”