BJP- JD (S) MLAs meet Siddaramaiah ahead of budget

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP and JD-S legislators met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his office in Vidhana Soudha on Thursday and urged him to consider sanctioning Rs 150 crore in annual funds for constituencies represented by party MLAs in the budget for the financial year 2025-26. Siddaramaiah is set to present the budget on March 7.

The leaders submitted a memorandum, requesting that Siddaramaiah use his discretionary powers to allocate the funds. The delegation included Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, senior MLA Arvind Bellad, JD-S floor leader C.B. Suresh Babu, and others.

The delegation also demanded that Siddaramaiah include an additional Rs 5 crore to the existing amount allocated for constituency development in the 2025-26 budget and announce it while presenting the budget. They also sought an allocation of Rs 50 crore in grants for the construction of infrastructure, roads, and other development activities.