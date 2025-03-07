Live
- Congress cites IMF report to slam govt
- MP CM stresses for expansion of Hawk Force in Maoist-hit regions
- Three civilians go missing in J&K’s Kathua, security forces launch search operation
- Why rating your pain out of 10 is tricky
- South Korean court orders impeached Yoon released from custody after accepting request to cancel arrest
- Nikhita Gandhi comes up with the perfect Holy anthem ‘Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulaal’
- 'No need to fear anyone, give your best': Sakshi Malik's 'fearless' message for Women's Day
- Mkts rebound nearly 1% on positive global cues
- Karnataka's GSDP to grow at 7.4 pc, to outpace national rate: CM Siddaramaiah
- Choosing the Best Indian Crypto Exchange: 10 Tips to Consider When Selecting a Platform
Just In
BJP- JD (S) MLAs meet Siddaramaiah ahead of budget
Karnataka BJP and JD-S legislators met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his office in Vidhana Soudha on Thursday and urged him to consider sanctioning Rs 150 crore in annual funds for constituencies represented by party MLAs in the budget for the financial year 2025-26. Siddaramaiah is set to present the budget on March 7.
Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP and JD-S legislators met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his office in Vidhana Soudha on Thursday and urged him to consider sanctioning Rs 150 crore in annual funds for constituencies represented by party MLAs in the budget for the financial year 2025-26. Siddaramaiah is set to present the budget on March 7.
The leaders submitted a memorandum, requesting that Siddaramaiah use his discretionary powers to allocate the funds. The delegation included Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, senior MLA Arvind Bellad, JD-S floor leader C.B. Suresh Babu, and others.
The delegation also demanded that Siddaramaiah include an additional Rs 5 crore to the existing amount allocated for constituency development in the 2025-26 budget and announce it while presenting the budget. They also sought an allocation of Rs 50 crore in grants for the construction of infrastructure, roads, and other development activities.