BJP MLA to move breach of privilege motion against advocate in Assembly

Bengaluru: BJP MLA S R Vishwanath on Monday proposed to move a "breach of privilege" motion against an advocate he accused of "running a slander campaign" against him and the religious institution in Dharmasthala.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil and Speaker U T Khader asked Vishwanth to submit a formal notice as per rules and assured it would be considered and referred to the privilege committee of the Assembly for action.

Vishwanath's proposal follows a "Dharmasthala Chalo" rally he led to the temple town on Saturday, against a 'smear campaign' against Dharmasthala, the Hindu temples and traditions, following allegations of "multiple murders and burials" there.

"I had spoken about an advocate named Jagadish indulging in a slander campaign against me and other political leaders, including the Chief Minister in the Assembly last week, which is my right. After that, he has again spoken ill about me for speaking in the Assembly," Vishwanath said. He accused the advocate of escalating his defamatory claims. "I had gone to Dharmasthala along with a few others as a devotee. We did not raise any political slogans. Following my visit to Dharmasthala, he (Advocate Jagadish) alleged that I have deposited Rs 100 crore black money with Dharmasthala's Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade. The advocate has alleged that I illegally got a property in Allalasandra, belonging to Heggade's family, denotified and sold it."

"Every day, such things are happening, he (Advocate) is indulging in a breach of my privilege as MLA. If I can't speak in the Assembly, where should I speak? So I'm giving a breach of privilege notice," he added. In response, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil acknowledged Vishwanath's right to move the breach of privilege motion. "There are rules, accordingly, let him (Vishwanath) give a notice. Such incidents also amount to disrespecting the House. You give notice and the government will respond to it positively and I appeal to the Speaker to accept it," he said.

Speaker Khader subsequently said, "I will forward what will be submitted to the committee (privilege committee). A decision will be made after discussion."