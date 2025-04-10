BJP’s protest echoes public sentiment, says Bommai

Haveri: Former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai said there is a growing public sentiment that the Congress government, which has increased the prices of essential items including milk, electricity, and liquor, should step down. And the BJP in responding to the people's feelings, are holding protest.

Speaking to the media in Haveri on Thursday, he said the party has launched a state-wide protest against the anti-people Congress government. They have started the 'Janakrosha Yatra' in every district. In Haveri district, they have initiated a day-and-night protest. The state government has increased the prices of all commodities, including milk, liquor, and electricity. The government is financially bankrupt. Reports suggest that soon it may not even have enough funds to pay salaries to government employees.

Bommai alleged that corruption is rampant and said even Congress MLAs themselves have admitted that corruption is very hugh. PWD contractors, electrical contractors, and excise contractors have all complained about widespread corruption. Yet, the Chief Minister sits with his eyes closed. The burden on the poor has increased. Instead of properly delivering on its guarantees, the government has imposed heavy taxes on the people. Rather than giving subsidies to milk-producing farmers, they’ve raised the price of milk. " We are protesting as the voice of the people.”

The MP charged that there is a major corruption in the installation of electric meters. Contractors have provided documents showing that meters which cost just Rs 700 in other states are being charged at Rs 5,000–6,000 here. The people are questioning when this government will finally fall.

Asked about Rahul Gandhi urging the union government to undertake the caste census, Bommai said it has been a year since the caste census report was submitted. They don’t know why Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is still hiding it. " Let him release it first—only then will I comment further".