B’luru metro loses more than 6 lakh commuters

Bengaluru: Following the recent hike in Namma Metro fares that came into effect on February 9, Bengaluru has witnessed a significant drop in metro ridership. Reports indicate that over 6 lakh daily commuters are now seeking alternative modes of transport. While the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) slightly reduced fares between certain stations after public outcry, commuter dissatisfaction remains high. Bangalore Central MP P.C. Mohan has urged BMRCL to roll back the fare hike immediately.

Speaking on social media, BJP leaders blamed the Congress-led Karnataka government for mismanaging the city’s public transport system, citing the sharp decline in metro usage. According to Mohan, around 6.26 lakh commuters have abandoned the metro in favor of other transportation options since the hike. BMRCL data reveals a notable drop in ridership during weekdays. Between February 10 and 14—the first week after the revised fares—the average daily ridership was 7.72 lakh. This marks a significant decrease from the previous week’s average of 8.62 lakh commuters (February 4–8). The decline in ridership isn’t limited to weekdays. Weekend figures show a substantial dip: February 15 (Saturday): 6.9 lakh commuters used the metro, down from 8.07 lakh on February 8.

February 16 (Sunday): Ridership fell to 5.3 lakh, compared to 6.2 lakh on February 2. Despite minor fare adjustments, public frustration persists, with many urging immediate measures to restore affordability and improve the city’s transit infrastructure.