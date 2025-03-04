BMTC Driving Incidents to be Kept in Check, BMTC to Dismiss Reckless Drivers?

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is set to implement strict measures against reckless driving, including the termination of drivers responsible for accidents. This decision follows a tragic incident where a BMTC bus crushed an autorickshaw, resulting in the deaths of both the passenger and the auto driver.

A formal directive enforcing this policy is expected to be issued soon as part of BMTC’s broader strategy to enhance road safety and prevent similar accidents. While it may or may not be enforced, questions have been raised about whether mechanical failures could have contributed to the recent accident as the buses aren’t being maintained well.

With public safety at stake, BMTC’s alleged decision to hold drivers accountable is seen as a step toward restoring confidence in the city’s transport system. However, the issue of unfit buses on the roads continues to raise concerns that extend beyond just driver behaviour.