Bommai terms budget as ‘anti-people’ that burdens citizens

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai criticised the 2025-26 budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and said that it lacks measures for economic reform and empowerment.

He called it an anti-people and disappointing budget that imposes a financial burden on the public. In a press statement here on Friday, Bommai pointed out a significant gap between last year’s budget promises and actual implementation. While last year’s budget projected a total revenue of Rs 3,68,674 crore, the current budget estimates it at Rs 3,58,657 crore—indicating a shortfall of Rs 10,000 crore.

Similarly, the total expenditure was projected at Rs 3,71,383 crore last year but has now been reduced to Rs 3,65,865 crore, with capital expenditure declining as well. This has hindered the state’s 2024-25 growth rate.

The MP said the budget shows a fiscal deficit of 2.95 per cent, but in reality, it will exceed 3 per cent of the state’s GSDP. The figures were merely adjusted to appear favorable. Additionally, the state’s total debt has now reached Rs 7,64,655 crore, which amounts to nearly 25 per cent of the GSDP, indicating an impending financial crisis.

The former CM also slammed the reduction in allocations for education (by 2 per cent) and women & child development (by 1 per cent). He expressed disappointment that no special funds were allocated for irrigation, rural development, and agriculture, calling it an anti-farmer budget.

Condemning the budget for failing to address regional imbalances, Bommai said that the `5,000 crore allocated to the KKRDB (Kittur Karnataka Region Development Board) was inadequate, especially since last year’s allocated funds were not fully utilized. Besides , the state government has not announced any special financial aid for the development of Kittur Karnataka and termed it a major disappointment for the people of the region.