Bring a good name to the government, or look elsewhere: DCM DK Shivakumar warns officials

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar gave a stern warning to the officials that they should work to bring a good name to the government, otherwise look elsewhere.



Speaking at the 2023-24 first quarter KDP meeting held at Bangalore Nafar Zilla Panchayat Hall, Banashankari, DCM Shivakumar said, In every village and every panchayat, the drinking water situation should be known and priority should be given to solve the problem. Drinking water problems have arisen due to lack of rain and appropriate measures should be taken to eliminate it. We are struggling for water. But you have no information.

He questioned, How many Pure Water Supply Units (RO) are there? How much water is being supplied daily. You don't have the details of how many people are using it. There is no preparation before coming to the meeting. You don't understand the seriousness of the meeting.

"I have a system to get a report of what is going on in every office. If I unravel it and take away your dignity, the Media will dig each and every detail of yours. But I will not do that work." DCM Shivakumar said, In Bannerghatta National Park, no one has given a report about the death and injury of animals, dengue fever, lack of rain, drought, drinking water etc.

All you officials, Do you think that there is no one to tell you or question you ? Leave the place if you are not interested in working. You are wandering in your own world. Don't you at least have the courtesy to report important developments to the district in-charge minister? Do the work of ruling and opposition MLAs equally. People come to government offices to solve their problems. Their work should be done in due time without delay, said DCM.





He said, The increase in revenue settlements, including harassment to get Khata for houses and land in the revenue department, is all done with the help of the authorities. The new government is working with new aspirations. You should work accordingly. While BDA is struggling to develop Bengaluru into an orderly city, Zilla Panchayat and other local body authorities are responsible for making Bengaluru a disorderly city. 110 new villages have been added. They are still underdeveloped and unstable.



In Bengaluru city, locals are 30 percent while immigrants are 70 percent. Exploitation is increasing on each occasion. He said that all kinds of harassment of people should stop in the coming days. He instructed the officials that legal action should be taken against the garbage disposal problem, those who are dumping garbage on the roadside, and those who are dumping medical waste everywhere.

He also directed that District Collector, CEO, Police Officers, RTO Officers and Corporation Officers should hold a meeting regarding this and take immediate action. The taluk panchayat and panchayat development officers were warned to explain what steps they have taken in terms of sector development including revenue.

DCM notice to suspend officers who were absent for the meeting

DCM DK Sivakumar ordered the suspension of officials who were absent from the KDP meeting of Bangalore City District Panchayat.

At the beginning of the meeting, he asked where is the Executive Engineer (EE) of the Public Works Department. Another officer said that he had gone to the Hoskote Janata Darshan Sabha. Then why are we having this meeting, asked the DCM.

CEO Kantharaj was instructed to immediately suspend the officer. DCM DK Sivakumar ordered the CEO to list the names of the officers who were absent from this meeting citing reasons other than court proceedings and to suspend them from service.