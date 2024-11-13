Cab fraud at airport generates heat on social media

Bengaluru: A lot of people in the city mostly use Ola, Uber and Rapido cab for their daily commute. But the word that these same cabs are charging more money from people has created a lot of discussion on social media. Some passengers have shared their experiences of cab fraud on social media, which is currently causing outrage.

Bangalore commuters have raised their voice about the scams being done by cabs. This fraud is especially targeting women traveling to the airport. Cab drivers affiliated with several platforms including popular Ola, Uber and Rapido are being accused on social media of charging more than the prescribed amount.

An X user named Shivam Sourav Jha explained about this incident. These drivers will stop in the middle of the road because they are out of petrol. You will be asked to pay after filling the petrol. If the cab app shows you Rs 1000 first, they ask you to pay Rs 1100.

They cab drivers claim that if you refuse to pay, I will not move the vehicle. We give money fearing that the flight will be lost by then. Then they take a shortcut from the inner road avoiding all the toll gates. So you have to pay only Rs 800 as no toll money is charged. But you have already paid Rs 1000. So where did that Rs 200 rupees go and that driver won’t give it back,’ he wrote.

Another netizen said, ‘This is their usual strategy. A colleague of mine experienced this problem. After that incident I started using MakeMyTrip taxis for airport pick and drop facilities. I book it when I book a flight. Their service is good.

Many travellers have shared that they faced similar horror experiences while going to Bangalore’s Kempegowda Airport. One wrote about their experiences on social media and demanded appropriate action.