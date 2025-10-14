‘Celebrate festivals in an eco-friendly way’

Mangaluru: Asthe festive season approaches, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has urged citizens to celebrate responsibly, promoting eco-friendly practices such as using clay Ganapati idols and green fireworks.

Chairman Narendra Swamy highlighted that traditional celebrations, while culturally significant, often generate significant environmental pollution, especially through synthetic idols and chemical-laden firecrackers. The board is advocating for the use of biodegradable materials and environmentally safe products, stressing the importance of preserving water bodies and reducing air pollution.

Swamy encouraged communities and local organisers to adopt sustainable practices during Ganesh Chaturthi and other festivals, citing successful examples of “green” celebrations in urban and rural areas. Schools, religious institutions, and social organisations have been called upon to create awareness campaigns to educate citizens about eco-conscious festival planning.The KSPCB has also launched a campaign across social media platforms, providing guidelines on safe idol immersion and promoting eco-friendly alternatives to reduce post-festival waste. Swamy noted that embracing these practices will protect the environment while keeping cultural traditions alive for future generations.