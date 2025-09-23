Centre seeks cost re-evaluation of Namma Metro Red Line

Bengaluru: The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has directed the government to re-examine the cost estimates of the proposed Namma Metro Red Line between Hebbal and Sarjapur, even though the project received cabinet approval in December 2024.

As per the Detailed Project Report, the 36.59-kilometre corridor with 28 stations was estimated to cost Rs 28,405 crore, translating to about Rs776.3 crore per kilometre. The ministry has, however, returned the DPR to the state, emphasising the need for a fresh cost assessment before clearing its 50 percent equity contribution. Officials from BMRCL confirmed that independent external consultants have been engaged for this re-evaluation, which is now in progress.

The project includes both elevated and underground stretches, with 22.14 kilometres planned as elevated viaducts and 14.45 kilometres as tunnels. The estimated land acquisition and related costs stand at about Rs 8,080 crore, of which nearly Rs1,224 crore is earmarked for acquiring private land. Around 161.65 acres have been identified for the project, including 55.69 acres near Sarjapur Circle for the proposed depot.

The alignment is expected to affect about 836 properties, comprising 314 residential buildings, 37 commercial establishments and 63 industrial structures. Once the preliminary notification is issued, the exact scope of land acquisition and displacement will be clarified.

The 28 proposed stations along the corridor will cover some of Bengaluru’s busiest areas, linking Sarjapur, Carmelaram, Bellandur, Agara, St. John’s Hospital, Dairy Circle, NIMHANS, Wilson Garden, Town Hall, KR Circle, Mekhri Circle and Hebbal, among others. The re-evaluation process is now seen as a crucial step before the Red Line project moves forward, given the escalating costs and the Centre’s insistence on independent verification.