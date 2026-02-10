Chandragiri Properties Launches Chandragiri Hillview in North Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Realty developer Chandragiri Properties has announced the launch of Chandragiri Hillview, a premium plotted development in North Bengaluru, marking its continued focus on design-led, low-density residential communities. Located just Off NH 44 (Bangalore - Hyderabad Highway), Devanahalli, North Bangalore, the project is positioned amid fast-emerging infrastructure and offers panoramic views of the Nandi Hills. In a statement, the developer said the project is aimed at buyers seeking land ownership that combines long-term investment value with a serene, nature-oriented lifestyle.

Chandragiri Hillview spans 7.5 acres and comprises 87 exclusive residential plots, each measuring 1,800 SQ.FT. The company said ‘The project is designed as a low-density development with emphasis on openness, connectivity, and long-term livability’. According to Chandragiri Properties, Chandragiri Hillview follows a restrained architectural approach that allows the landscape to take precedence. The layout preserves existing trees, enables free flow of light and air, and integrates open spaces to create a calm and balanced living environment.

The project will feature landscaped parks, cycling and jogging tracks, party lawns, BBQ areas, multipurpose courts, senior citizen zones, and children’s play areas. Infrastructure provisions include underground electrical cabling, piped water supply to individual plots, sewage connections, rainwater harvesting systems, asphalted internal roads, walkways, drainage systems, and compound boundaries.

North Bengaluru, particularly the Devanahalli - Chikkaballapur belt, continues to witness steady residential demand driven by airport-led development, large-scale infrastructure projects, and expanding commercial zones. With improving physical and social infrastructure, the region has emerged as a key destination for plotted developments and end-user-driven land investments.