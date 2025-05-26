Charmadi Ghat retaining wall works move at snail’s pace

Chikkamagaluru: Despite years having passed since its initiation, the construction of retaining walls along the treacherous Charmadi Ghat stretch in Chikkamagaluru district remains sluggish. This ghat section, one of the steepest and narrowest in the region, spans around 25 kilometers on the Mangaluru–Villupuram National Highway. Of this, 13 kilometers fall within Chikkamagaluru limits and the remaining 12 kilometers within Dakshina Kannada. The road in the Chikkamagaluru section is extremely narrow, requiring careful driving. In certain spots, simultaneous movement of a bus and jeep is nearly impossible due to space constraints.

Work on constructing retaining walls at several dangerous spots along the ghat started over three seasons ago at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore. While most of the work was completed after 12 months, an additional Rs 3 crore was sanctioned to build 3-foot-high retaining walls along a 2.5 km stretch. Around half of this work has been completed, while the rest is still underway. Authorities warn that if the walls are not completed before the monsoon, vehicular movement could be severely affected.

In preparation for the monsoon, sandbags are being placed at vulnerable landslide zones, and patchwork asphalt resurfacing is ongoing in various stretches. However, progress remains slow. Meanwhile, Charmadi continues to receive consistent summer showers, increasing the urgency of the situation.

The onset of the rainy season poses several challenges. Trees along the highway are at risk of collapsing and need to be cleared immediately. Wild animals frequently cross the road, creating safety concerns for both wildlife and travelers. Mobile network connectivity is poor in the ghat area, which can hinder emergency response in case of accidents or disasters. Overflowing waterfalls often gush across the road, disrupting traffic, and dense fog necessitates restrictions on vehicle stoppage in key areas.

According to Chintamani Kamble, Assistant Executive Engineer, National Highways Department, Chikkamagaluru division, works such as retaining wall construction, drainage repairs, and asphalting are being carried out rapidly and are expected to be completed before the onset of monsoon.

Meanwhile, in Hassan district, the much-delayed highway work between Bengaluru and Mangaluru—particularly at Doddathappale near Sakleshpur—has once again sparked fears of landslides with the monsoon fast approaching. Though the government had set a deadline to finish the work before the rainy season, barely 40% of the project has been completed. A major landslide occurred here last year, and despite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visiting the site and instructing the contractor to expedite work, the situation remains largely unchanged. With July nearing, there is still no sign of completion.

The project, which spans 328 kilometres between Hassan and Mangaluru, was awarded in phases between 2009 and 2010. Even after 15 years, the Shiradi Ghat stretch continues to haunt travellers due to unscientific construction practices and chronic delays.

There are also widespread complaints that the retaining walls built to prevent landslides are unscientific. Experts argue that such walls should be constructed at a 90-degree angle on slopes, whereas the current design resembles household compound walls, raising serious safety concerns. Engineers suggest using the Japanese model—mesh reinforcement anchored with bolts—as a safer, more stable alternative. But on-site observations continue to raise doubts among locals and experts alike.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner Satyabhama has stated that a deadline has been set to complete the Shiradi Ghat work by the end of June. Review meetings have been held, and precautionary measures are being taken considering the monsoon conditions, she added.