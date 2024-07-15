Children worst affected by dengue in State

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Health Department has informed that parents should be careful as Dengue is detected mostly in the age group of 1 to 18 years in the state including the capital Bengaluru.

Dengue has been on the rise in various districts including Bengaluru since last one month and a total of 8658 cases have been registered in the state since January till now. Seven people have died. But now the cause of concern is that children are more affected by dengue.

In the last 24 hours, 154 children aged 1 to 18 years have been diagnosed with dengue. A total of 2395 children aged 1 to 18 years have been affected by dengue since January. Therefore, parents should take more care of their children, otherwise the doctors suggest that they are at risk.

In the last 24 hours, seven children under 1 year have developed dengue. It appeared in four children a week ago. A total of 150 children have tested positive for dengue since January.

