CID takes over investigation of Krishna Gowda’s Murder

Hassan: The government has assigned the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to probe the murder case of Krishna Gowda, a prominent businessman and close associate of former minister HD Revanna, in Hassan. The decision to transfer the case to CID came after the district police department failed to apprehend the accused even three months after the crime.

Krishna Gowda, a granite businessman and JDS leader, was brutally murdered on August 9 near KIADB. Four assailants intercepted his car and attacked him with machetes. While 11 suspects were apprehended in connection with the case, the main accused, Yogananda, and Anil remained at large. Despite ongoing efforts, the district police department couldn’t apprehend the fugitives. Responding to a plea from Krishna Gowda’s parents, who sought the transfer of the case to CID, the government intervened. Law and Order Department ADGP R. Hitendra has officially handed over the investigation to CID.

The case took a complex turn as Krishna Gowda’s association with Yogananda, the main accused, went from acquaintance to friendship. Yogananda, who allegedly cheated Krishna Gowda after investing capital, became the focus of the investigation. A prior dispute between the two emerged when Krishna Gowda discovered the fraud and demanded the return of the invested money.

In November 2022, Krishna Gowda reportedly kidnapped Yogananda and kept him in seclusion for about nine days, assaulting him in the process. Both parties filed complaints against each other, escalating the conflict. The situation culminated in Krishna Gowda’s tragic murder in August 2023 near Hassan Nagar’s KIADB. The CID’s involvement is expected to bring fresh momentum to the investigation and provide closure to this complex case.