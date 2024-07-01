CM and Deputy CM infighting not good for state: Bommai

Haveri: The state government is embroiled in nothing but a power struggle. Despite having experienced leaders as CM, Deputy CM, and ministers, their fighting over positions is not in Karnataka’s best interest. The public views this government with great disapproval, said former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai.

Responding to a statement by Legislative Council Chief Whip Saleem Ahmad, who said Bommai was daydreaming about the state government’s downfall and should instead think about the central government’s condition, Bommai asked Ahmad to understand the dynamics within the Legislative Assembly and the ongoing conflicts among ministers and between the CM and Deputy CM. Bommai expressed pity for Ahmad, noting that despite Congress’s struggles in the state, such statements are being made.

Regarding Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader’s statement that the allowance given to MLAs is insufficient for even a cup of tea, the former CM said he was unaware of the basis for Khader’s claim and suggested that the matter be discussed in the next session.

Take Precautions against dengue

On the dengue outbreak in the state, the MP, compared it to past epidemics like cholera and malaria. He emphasised the need for the government to take preventive measures.

He criticized officials for failing to take precautions, which leads to the worsening of the situation before it gets their attention. Bommai urged the Deputy Commissioner, District Health Officer, and other officials to take preventive measures and provide appropriate treatment.

When asked about allegations of dengue death cases being covered up, the BJP leader acknowledged the increase in dengue-related deaths.

He stressed that officials only consider the numbers from government hospitals, while many dengue patients are admitted to private hospitals in places like Hubli and Davangere, and those cases should be accounted for.