CM Chair Struggle Continues in Karnataka: Congress MLA Drops bombshell statement

Bengaluru: The political struggle for the Chief Minister's chair in Karnataka is far from over. Amid the ongoing breakfast meetings between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, a Congress legislator has stirred a storm with a controversial statement.

Ajay Singh, the Congress MLA from Jevargi and President of the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB), has made a remark that has sparked intense speculation. Speaking to the media, Singh hinted that there would be political changes after the winter session of the legislature, which concludes in Belagavi on December 19. He stated, "After the session, there will be significant political changes in the state. These changes could occur in December, January, or February."

Singh further added, "If the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are holding press meetings now, it means there is trouble. The Congress High Command will make the final decision on this matter."

Ajay Singh, the son of the late former Chief Minister N. Dharam Singh, is also a strong contender for a cabinet berth in the much-anticipated reshuffle. His statement has added fuel to the already tense political atmosphere in the state.

In response to Singh’s remarks, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed strong displeasure, questioning, "Is he (Ajay) the Chief Minister? Or is he the High Command?" Siddaramaiah's sharp reaction reflects the deepening rift within the Congress leadership in the state, with speculation growing over potential leadership changes.