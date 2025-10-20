CM recalls Jalappa as a frank, fearless, kind-hearted leader

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described veteran leader RL Jalappa as a man of integrity, courage, and compassion, recalling his straightforward nature and lifelong commitment to social justice.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of R.L. Jalappa, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Jalappa Academy, Jalappa Law College, the Centenary Hall, and laid the foundation stone for the new building of the Devaraj Urs Residential School. He also released the book “Hridayavanta R.L. Jalappa Jeevana Patha” (The Life Journey of the Kind-Hearted R.L. Jalappa).

“Jalappa was a disciplined and efficient administrator who left his mark in every department he handled. He always valued farmers and agriculture,” Siddaramaiah said, remembering the late leader’s commitment to rural welfare.

He expressed deep personal gratitude, stating, “Jalappa was one of the reasons I became a minister for the first time, along with Rachaiah. He had great foresight regarding the upliftment of backward communities. It was his vision that led to the establishment of a medical college. What began with 150 students now has over 40,000 students pursuing education across various disciplines.” Recalling his early political journey, Siddaramaiah said, “Jalappa was a man of great self-respect and played a major role in my political rise. When the discussion was on between me and J.H. Patel about who should become the Chief Minister, Jalappa firmly stood by me and insisted before Deve Gowda that I should be made the CM.”

He also shared that Jalappa was instrumental in shaping his career as Finance Minister. “When I was aspiring to become Revenue Minister, he insisted that I should take the Finance portfolio. Because of his guidance, I went on to present 16 budgets,” he said, expressing his gratitude.

“If I have reached this level in politics today, Jalappa has had a significant role in it,” the Chief Minister said.

Describing Jalappa’s warmth and hospitality, he recalled, “He was very affectionate. I still remember how he would personally serve dosas made with ghee to his guests.”

Siddaramaiah praised Jalappa’s courage and honesty, saying, “He was fearless and never hesitated to speak the truth, no matter the consequences. His straightforwardness was matched only by his compassion.” He concluded by calling R.L. Jalappa a true champion of social justice who dedicated his entire political life to the welfare of the marginalized and the betterment of society.