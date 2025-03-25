'Cong has history of espionage,' says Mukhtar Naqvi on allegations of phone tapping in Karnataka

New Delhi: BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday strongly criticised the Congress in response to allegations of phone tapping made by Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka. The LoP alleged that the government was engaged in phone tapping of Opposition leaders as well as ministers and leaders within its own party.

Speaking to IANS, Naqvi stated that the Congress has a long history of engaging in espionage, and this accusation was not surprising.

"Congress is a party of espionage, and I say this because Congress has been historically involved in such activities. You may remember that when Congress was in power, they used to have the Home Minister and Finance Minister overseeing spying operations. This is not a new thing. Congress has a long history of such practices," Naqvi claimed.

On the topic of comedian Kunal Kamra's alleged swipe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and his refusal to apologise, Naqvi said, "One should understand that freedom of expression cannot be free-styled anarchy. It is not about chaotic expression.

"Some people are using freedom of expression as a shield to engage in uncontrolled behaviour. Just because one has the right to express their opinion does not mean they should use it to insult or mock others. These individuals should come out of the misunderstanding that their anarchy is protected under the guise of free speech."

Commenting on a separate issue related to poll-bound Bihar, where the party is attempting to reach out to Muslim voters with its 'Saugat-e-Modi' campaign ahead of Eid, prompting Opposition parties to accuse the BJP of only remembering Muslims during elections, Naqvi defended the campaign.

He said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, our government has been working for the betterment of the most marginalised sections, ensuring development for everyone, without any discrimination. If anyone doubts PM Modi’s record, even those who don’t support him know that he has worked for inclusive growth. He has eradicated the communal polarisation that was once prevalent."

Naqvi also addressed concerns regarding West Bengal, where reports have emerged of names of Hindu voters allegedly being removed from the voters' list.

"I find it odd that Bengal has become a state where nationalists are attacked, and those involved in anti-national activities are given support. It seems as if law and order have broken down, and the Constitution is not being followed. There is chaos and violence that tarnish the reputation of any elected government. It appears that some forces have hijacked the election process and are orchestrating these events," Naqvi said.

Earlier on Monday BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly alleged, "Hindu voters' names are being removed from the voter list. I urge the Election Commission to sack the BDO of Krishnanagar."