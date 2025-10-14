Live
- BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Rebukes Pakistan at UN Over Atrocities Against Afghan Children
- Samsung to offer stock compensation to employees
- As winter approaches, Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate
- TN Assembly begins winter session amid political tensions
- AP govt to sign MoU with Google for setting up data centre
- Kumble lauds 'clinical and consistent' Team India fow series sweep over WI
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (October 14, 2025): Claim Free Emotes, Pets & Rewards
- OpenAI Partners with Broadcom to Build Custom AI Chips, Redefining Global Compute Power
- Must address lack of resources in developing countries for ambitious climate measures: Minister
- Zeeshan Qadri opens up about his sweet brother-sister bond with Tanya Mittal
Cong leaders insulting RSS to please Rahul, minority voters: MLA Kamath
Mangaluru: BJPMLA Vedavyas Kamath here today, criticised Congress leaders Priyank Kharge and B.K. Hariprasad for demanding a ban on Rashtriya...
Mangaluru: BJPMLA Vedavyas Kamath here today, criticised Congress leaders Priyank Kharge and B.K. Hariprasad for demanding a ban on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities, accusing them of trying to please Rahul Gandhi and appease Muslim voters. “Priyank Kharge holds a ministerial post due to his father’s name, not merit,” Kamath said. Defending the RSS, he urged critics to attend its shakhas and witness how volunteers dedicate themselves to the nation. Recalling history, he said even Nehru praised RSS volunteers during the 1962 war, and Indira Gandhi paid homage in Parliament to the organisation’s second chief, Guruji Golwalkar. Kamath added that RSS volunteers are always at the forefront during natural disasters like floods or earthquakes.