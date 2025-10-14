Cong leaders insulting RSS to please Rahul, minority voters: MLA Kamath

Mangaluru: BJPMLA Vedavyas Kamath here today, criticised Congress leaders Priyank Kharge and B.K. Hariprasad for demanding a ban on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities, accusing them of trying to please Rahul Gandhi and appease Muslim voters. “Priyank Kharge holds a ministerial post due to his father’s name, not merit,” Kamath said. Defending the RSS, he urged critics to attend its shakhas and witness how volunteers dedicate themselves to the nation. Recalling history, he said even Nehru praised RSS volunteers during the 1962 war, and Indira Gandhi paid homage in Parliament to the organisation’s second chief, Guruji Golwalkar. Kamath added that RSS volunteers are always at the forefront during natural disasters like floods or earthquakes.