Consumers get double the bill in a month

Bengaluru: Electricity transmission companies have given a shock for those who are waiting for Gruha Jyothi scheme. People got one to double the electricity bill in a single month. All the electricity transmission companies of the state have given a shock to the public by increasing the electricity price. Last month’s bill and this bill do not match at all, the bill has doubled. Now the bill has increased in the name of electricity adjustment rate and additional charges, and they have started collecting additional money by mentioning the outstanding amount in the bills. Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has increased electricity rates since April itself. The BJP government had put a hold on this in the background of elections. Now that the new government has come, the increased amount for the month of April and May has been added to the bill at once and it has been mentioned as the old balance amount in the bill.

For example, the meter RR number is L56791, and last time the bill for the month of May was Rs 881. Now the electricity bill for the month of June has come and it is Rs 2067 in total. Similarly, another meter has RR number W4LG 73189, and last time the bill for the month of May was Rs 3976. This time the bill for the month of June is Rs 6052 has come. Each bill is charged extra as balance amount and fixed fee. Now people are protesting against the bill hike.

After the announcement of ‘Gruha Jyoti’, the state government gave a current shock to the people, the state government issued an order to increase the electricity tariff from June 1 itself. The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission, on May 12, announced an increase in electricity rates by 70 paise per unit of electricity in the state. The increase was made due to the losses incurred by the electricity supply companies. Now it has been said that the new revised electricity rate will be implemented from June 1. KERC said that the new rate will be applicable from April 1. The announcement of the election had delayed the price hike order. Now they have given a shocker by adding the old due amount and giving a double bill to the people.