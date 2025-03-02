Cops nab serial bike thief who stole 100 bikes in three years!

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have finally put an end to a long-running spree of two-wheeler thefts with the arrest of Prasad Babu, a skilled bike thief from Bangarupalyam, Andhra Pradesh. Over the past three years, he had stolen around 100 two-wheelers, specifically targeting high-end models.

Operating with a unique method, Babu would arrive in Bengaluru by bus every evening and scout residential areas such as KR Pura, Tin Factory, and Mahadevapura. His targets were premium bikes, particularly Royal Enfields and black or red Bajaj Pulsars. He would break handle locks and swiftly escape with the stolen vehicles. Unlike many thieves, he was selective, preferring only blue scooters apart from his favourite brands.

The stolen bikes were smuggled into Andhra Pradesh and sold for prices ranging from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000. The proceeds funded his extravagant lifestyle. Upon his arrest, police recovered 20 Royal Enfields, 30 Bajaj Pulsars, and 40 scooters, among other vehicles, with a total estimated value of Rs. 1.45 crore. Adding a touch of audacity to his crimes, Babu had set his phone’s display picture to a Telugu movie tagline that read, “Chase me, if you dare.” His arrest by KR Pura police has brought relief to city residents, who had been troubled by frequent vehicle thefts. Authorities have now registered a case and seized all 100 stolen vehicles, marking the end of his calculated crime spree.