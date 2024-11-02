Live
Darshan admitted in hospital for back, leg pain treatment
Days after he was granted bail on medical grounds, actor Darshan has been admitted to a private hospital in Kengeri, Bengaluru due to back pain, sources said on Friday
Bengaluru: Days after he was granted bail on medical grounds, actor Darshan has been admitted to a private hospital in Kengeri, Bengaluru due to back pain, sources said on Friday. He was accompanied by his wife Vijayalakshmi. On October 30, the High Court of Karnataka had granted the actor, who was arrested for the alleged murder of his fan Renukaswamy, interim bail for six weeks on medical grounds. Dr Naveen Appaji Gowda, who is treating Darshan, told reporters on Friday that the actor has back as well as leg pain.
“His left leg is weak. We are thinking about what can be done next. We haven’t started any investigation. We have only done examinations. After the examination, we have ordered an investigation. After the investigation we will get to know what exactly has happened,” added Dr Gowda. According to him, they will do MRI, X-Ray and blood tests. “We did not get his previous MRI films and test reports. So, we need to do an MRI once again. We have to admit him,” Dr Gowda added. He also said before these reports are looked at, which he said they will get in 24 to 48 hours, it is difficult to tell whether the actor needs surgical intervention.
“After the investigation, we will get to know what the problem is, whether operation is required or physiotherapy is sufficient.” Darshan and actor Pavithra Gowda have been booked under charges related to the kidnapping and murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy.