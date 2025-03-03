DCM Shivakumar defends attending Sadhguru’s event

Bengaluru/Udupi: Amid criticism from a section within the ruling Congress, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday strongly defended his visit to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha yoga centre in Tamil Nadu for Mahashivaratri celebrations, calling it is his personal belief.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, while calling BJP leaders’ claims about fast-paced political developments in the state in the days ahead, as “bogus”, said that a number of leaders and legislators from the saffron party were in touch with his party.

“Sadhguru is from Karnataka. He has been fighting for the cause of Cauvery water and soil. He personally came and invited me. He has a big following and he is doing some great work... MLAs and leaders from various political parties were there at the event. I have gone there. That is my personal belief,” Shivakumar said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “I believe in all religions, all castes. The Congress party’s ideology is to take everyone in society together. I don’t differentiate between such matters. Some people may like it, some may not.”

Shivakumar sharing the dais with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at the Shivaratri event on Wednesday has reportedly created some amount of unease among a section of Congress leaders, who apparently feel that he may be getting close to the BJP’s ideology. Cooperation K N Rajanna on Saturday questioned Shivakumar sharing the stage with those who have been critical of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

To a question about criticisms, especially by Rajanna, the Deputy CM said, “I don’t want to answer any of them. I will speak to them. If they have any problems, let’s give them some medicine.”

Trying to take political advantage of the situation, BJP leaders took a dig at the ruling Congress, by comparing Shivakumar with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and also predicted a “fast-paced” political development in the state.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in Maharashtra fell in 2022 following a split in Shiv Sena, with MLAs led by Eknath Shinde breaking out and joining hands with the BJP.

On BJP leaders predicting fast paced political developments in the state in the days ahead, Shivakumar said, “it is all bogus. First let the BJP keep its house in order.”

“As some of my ministers have said, a lot of BJP MLAs are trying to be in touch with us. Already, my minister has disclosed it, I don’t want to discuss that. It (BJP) is a broken house, Congress is a united house,” he said.

Responding to a question, the Deputy CM said the Congress party fully opposes the proposed nation-wide delimitation exercise. They (BJP led central govt) are trying to reduce our numbers (number of Lok Sabha seats) in the south. We stand united, we will fight united. We want our status to be there...”

Later, speaking to reporters in Udupi, Shivakumar said his visit to any temple or speech in favour of any community triggers debate these days.

“If I go to any temple or speak about any community, it triggers things... I had gone to Kumbh Mela which is a confluence of three rivers. Does water have any caste, religion or party? ...I have also participated in Kumbh Mela at a confluence of rivers at T Narasipura here, after coming from there. What is wrong? There is no need for any calculations...” he said, responding to a question.