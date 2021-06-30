Decision on opening malls soon: CM Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Chief MinisterB S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the government is considering opening malls in the city with some conditions, and a decision in this regard will be taken soon. "Malls (Shopping Centres) association members have met me. I will discuss with my cabinet colleagues.

We are discussing giving certain concessions with some conditions. No decision has been taken yet," Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters here, he expressed happiness over COVID cases coming down. "I have told them that I will discuss with my cabinet colleagues, and take a decision soon," he added.

Malls may be allowed to operate with riders after July 5, when the current COVID "Unlock" guideline comes to an end.Under the "Unlock" guidelines that are in place in most parts of the state, several sectors have been permitted to operate but air-conditioned shops, shopping complexes, malls, are still not permitted to function.

Earlier in the day, the Shopping Centres Association of India members met Yediyurappa and requested him to allow Malls to be opened from next week. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, G M Nandish of Garuda Mall said they have sought opening of malls.

"We have said not to impose restrictions limiting it from 9am to 6pm as it won't be useful, and allow it from 9am to 9pm. We have also assured following all the conditions with regard to safety, security, social distancing, sanitisation among others," he said.

Requests have also been made to waive the rent or licence fees in government buildings."CM has sought time for a couple of days and that he will discuss with Ministers and officials," he added. Due to closure, malls are facing financial stress and also property tax has not been waived, representatives of malls said.

Besides, electricity fixed charges are being charged, they said and sought its waiver, and financial assistance if any. There are about 84 malls in the state, transacting business of about Rs 40,000 to 45,000 crore annually, and their continued closure will bring lakhs of employees on to the streets, representatives said, adding that the managements have been paying salaries to employees for now.

Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said, in his opinion malls can be allowed to function, as restrictions like operating with 50 per cent capacity can be implemented, because people there go only for a couple of hours, but strict vigil has to be maintained at food courts.